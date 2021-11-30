FRO Blinds opens new business windows with high street launch

FRO Blinds Ltd has been boosted by a high street business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme and has officially opened its doors on Market Street, Wellington.

Owner Andrew Simpson launched FRO Blinds in June this year and although sales have been good so far he feels a high street presence will help the business to grow.

After previously working self-employed for well-known national firm Hillarys Blinds, he gained vast experience in the blinds industry before going solo to set up his FRO Blinds venture.

Andrew intends to expand his current blinds and curtain offering to upholstery work at the new premises on 28A Market Street.

He hopes that his business will resonate with customers visiting a series of estate agents nearby who are on the lookout for blinds and window fabrics for their new homes.

Andrew said: “I’m really pleased that I’ve been successful in my application for the business start-up grant which will really help me to develop the business and grow my customer base.

“Since I launched in the summer, the business is doing well but I feel the move to Market Street will help me to take FRO Blinds to the next level.

“I’m really grateful to the Pride in Our High Street programme for helping me bring the move to fruition and I’m really looking forward to having a base on Market Street and building relationships with new customers.”

As part of Pride in Our High Street Phase 3, Telford & Wrekin Council is investing a further £4.8 million into the borough’s high streets over the next two years.

A series of grants are available through the Pride in Our High Street programme as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to working with local people to tackle the problems that high streets face.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial and regeneration, said: “We are delighted to support FRO Blinds Ltd with this business start-up grant which has supported the move to Market Street.

“I think this business will be a fantastic new addition to the town and will fill a gap in the marketplace, hopefully attracting many new customers.

“High street business start-up grants really can make a difference to business owners who want to give themselves the best possible start to help their business grow and thrive.”

Haygate Ward Councillor Graham Cook said: “It’s really pleasing to see FRO Blinds open its doors in Wellington and we hope this location in the town will really help the business to go from strength-to strength.