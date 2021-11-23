Telford manufacturer wins national award

Telford-based Shuttlepac won the Flexible Plastic Pack of the Year category in the 2021 UK Packaging Awards.

The firm won the award for its ShutttlePouch – a product which was commended for its vast reduction in plastic use from conventional packs, along with its innovative features of combined fixed absorbent material and anti-injury rounded corners.

ShuttlePouch was designed, developed and manufactured in the UK for the safe transport of diagnostic specimens UN3373, Biological Substance Category B, and is used as part of safe packaging requirements for home testing kits, including many Covid-19 PCR testing kits.

"To win against big industry competition was a great feeling, and an incredible achievement for our company," the company said.

"These awards are the awards that our industry talks about. To receive recognition from such a highly regarded panel of UKPA judges with such a wealth of experience and expertise in all aspects of packaging is a remarkable compliment."

Judges said: “The substantially reduced plastic usage on such a highly used product, especially during the past two years, would alone deserve a high commendation. The additional justification, explanation and evidence provides further strong points, making this a worthy winner.”