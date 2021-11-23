Celebrity stylist relaunches Telford College's training salon

Royston Blythe cuts the ribbon for the relaunch of The Retreat at Telford College, watched by learner manager Charlotte Anson

The Retreat not only serves as the college’s specialist training facility, but also opens to the public to give students a chance to conduct treatments under the watchful eye of tutors.

More than 30 VIP guests and supporters attended the relaunch, where students demonstrated some of the hair and beauty treatments which are available.

Royston, who has salons in Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, made his name working on fashion shows, weddings, education projects and stage productions.

He said he was proud to have been invited to perform the ribbon cutting, and chatted to students who were exhibiting their skills, commending the work which was on display.

Royston said it was important for Telford College students to be able to once again welcome the public back into the salon, allowing them to complete their training with real-world experiences.

Charlotte Anson, learner manager for hair, beauty and catering at Telford College, said: “We are very grateful to Royston for coming to our relaunch; it’s fantastic to see how much he values college education.”

With his business partner Nick Malenko, Royston is an international guest artist for leading brand L’Oreal, travelling the globe as an educator, advisor, competition judge, and spokesperson.

The pair have also worked with GMTV, Wedding TV, Sky One, and Fashion TV, as well as with the leading consumer magazine titles including OK!, Tatler, Hello, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Claire.