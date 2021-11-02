The SmartWater Group makes new acquisition

Phil Clearey CEO Smartwater..

The acquisition is The SmartWater Group’s first following Freshstream’s investment in March 2021, which allowed the group to target new sectors and to develop its services to meet the important security needs of a diverse set of customers across new geographies.

TSH, which operates as BetaGuard in Europe and as Tag Guard in the UK, specialises in site intruder detection and access control products and services that are often deployed alongside the SmartWater Group’s existing portfolio. Under the terms of the agreement it will continue to serve its customers as distinct brands within the expanded SmartWater Group.

The partnership significantly enhances the SmartWater Group’s ability to fulfil immediate demand for its solutions within the EU, most notably the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. Furthermore, the efficiencies and economies of scale enabled by the acquisition will enable BetaGuard and Tag Guard to further enhance their service and product capacity.

Phil Cleary, CEO of the SmartWater Group said: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone as it establishes a strong foothold for the SmartWater Group in mainland Europe. We extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues as we continue to drive the business forward both in the UK and internationally.”

Martin Berends, managing director of TSH, said: “Given the synergies and market potential we’ve found a natural home within the SmartWater Group. We’re excited by the opportunity to provide an even broader span of technologies that deter crime and maximise the chances of a successful criminal prosecution.”