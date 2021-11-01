Barber scoops huge award in prestigious competition

Rhys Whitehouse at the Wahl British Barber competition

Rhys Whitehouse, from Hinces, The Parade Shops, in Shrewsbury, has been named Wahl British Barber of the Year this month – recognised as the highest accolade in the industry.

It comes after Hinces' owner Dale Hince was crowned Britain’s Best Barber 2019 at BarberComp, the same year the barbershop opened.

Five finalists travelled to ExCel London last Sunday for Salon International – the biggest hair convention in the world – to compete on the Wahl stage.

Mr Whitehouse spent two hours demonstrating his skills on a model of his choice, before being announced as Barber of the Year.

Not only did he receive a trophy for the win, but also a years contract on the Wahl Artistic Team, as well as £1,000 worth of Wahl products.

Mr Whitehouse said: "It is such an honour to receive this award – the most prestigious title in UK barbering.

"This award is life-changing for me and will have a huge effect on my career. I can’t wait to work as a proud member of the Wahl Artistic team.

"As a team we have achieved so much at Hinces and put our barbershop firmly on the map in our industry, proving the level of talent here in the town.”

The team at Hinces have scooped up a number of awards in previous years, including Wahl Barber of the Year Finalist 2020, Modern Barber Best All Round Barber Finalist 2021 and Pro Barber World Series British Barber of the Year Finalist 2021.