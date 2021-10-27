Food expo to take place in county

Kelly Roberts, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce's events manager.

The event, which will take place at the Mercure Hotel in Telford, is being organised by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and the Department for International Trade.

Being held from 9.30am to 3pm on November 17, Shropshire Chamber events manager Kelly Roberts said it would be a great platform for producers to show off their products.

She said: "This is an exciting opportunity for any food and drink producer to showcase their products to potential buyers and discuss UK or international sales opportunities.

“Alongside the expo will be a number of seminars – some focusing on export, and others covering a different topics for the sector including labelling, e-commerce, connecting artisan producers and retailers, and ways of gaining a competitive advantage.

“Visitors to the event will be able to see what’s on offer from Shropshire producers, as well as hearing from key industry experts.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to understand first-hand how artisan food producers can gain access into some of the largest retailers and independent chains – giving them an advantage over their competition.”

The export-specific seminars during the day will cover a range of specialist topics, including VAT returns for e-commerce, how to grow export sales, and a presentation from the Chamber Customs team on customs declarations.

More information about the expo and conference is available from the Chamber on 01952 208200 or by emailing events@shropshire-chamber.co.uk.

Exhibitors must be based in Shropshire, and there are discounts for Chamber members.

For booking details, see www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/food-drink-conference-and-expo-visitors-only/