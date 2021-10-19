Shropshire Chamber Expo is a sell-out success

Craig and Richard Hughes of Chrisbeon

The sell-out event at Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s stadium was an opportunity to network and connect with around 40 exhibitors including professional services, education and training, printing, media, and more.

Charlotte Hollins of Fordhall Farm in Market Drayton was guest speaker at the breakfast meeting, and explained how her family saved their business by turning it into England’s first community-owned farm.

Three seminars were also delivered during the event – how to look after yourself and your team in a time of 24/7 connection and hybrid-working by Stephanie Henson from Six Ticks, an employment update from Aaron & Partners, and ‘eight tips to business-to-business marketing’ from Jon Hepburn of The Fedora Consultancy.

Kelly Roberts, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager, said: “The event was a great success – a fantastic way to welcome back our members after all the restrictions of the past 18 months.

“The expo stands sold out very quickly, and Charlotte gave an inspirational talk to our breakfast meeting beforehand.

“There was such a great buzz at the venue throughout the day, and you could feel that businesses were relishing the chance to get back on the networking circuit once again.