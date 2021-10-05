Enreach expands management team

Telford based communications company Enreach has further expanded its UK senior management team with two key hires.

Keeley Jones

Samantha Morton has joined the provider as finance controller with 25 years of finance experience in industries from retail and manufacturing to telecommunications.

Keeley Jones has joined the business as head of customer experience, after 18 years at Pace Telecom which Enreach acquired in April.

Samantha Morton will take control of the finance teams within the business and Keeley Jones will take control of the customer experience departments. Both hires will play a pertinent role as the provider continues to grow.

Duncan Ward, CEO at Enreach UK, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome both Samantha and Keeley to the business. They come with unbeatable experience that will be instrumental in helping us to work wonders and move forward within the UK market.”

