Enreach expands management team

Keeley Jones

Samantha Morton has joined the provider as finance controller with 25 years of finance experience in industries from retail and manufacturing to telecommunications.

Keeley Jones has joined the business as head of customer experience, after 18 years at Pace Telecom which Enreach acquired in April.

Samantha Morton will take control of the finance teams within the business and Keeley Jones will take control of the customer experience departments. Both hires will play a pertinent role as the provider continues to grow.