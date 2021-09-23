Genvolt employee in the test lab

Bridgnorth-based Genvolt has opportunities available for an advanced administration apprentice and an advanced engineering apprentice as part of its growth plans.

The company specialises in the design and manufacture of high voltage power supplies for defence, medical, manufacturing, testing and laboratory to name a few.

Wendy Cox, Genvolt office manager, said: “Genvolt does more than manufacture and supply high voltage power supplies around the world.

"As a company we are looking for people who can grow, think, and explore potential. Our culture thrives by embracing diversity and rewarding imagination. Genvolt is a growing company that looks for their team members to grow with it.

"As a company we offer a casual working environment, a culture that is both diverse and inclusive, and an electric atmosphere for professional development."

The administration apprentice will gain experience in all commercial areas including finance, purchasing, despatch, general administration and sales.

Wendy said: “A technically-minded individual would be ideal, but realistically, we just need a bright spark, with excellent communication, organisation and eager to learn."

The engineering apprentice will gain experience in mechanical manufacturing, electrical and electronic assembly and testing. There may be the opportunity to progress to design, Wendy added.

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “It is brilliant to be able to offer such high-quality opportunities. We are delighted to be working with Genvolt and would encourage young people to apply by contacting the training provider InComm at LeighanneO@in-comm.co.uk."