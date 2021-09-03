Tim Griffin, left, and Nigel Woodward, managing director of Classic Motor Cars, with the Aston Martin Bulldog

Mechanics at Classic Motor Cars (CMC) started work early last year on the Aston Martin Bulldog to bring it back to its former glory.

It is now being prepared for its first test runs at a Royal Naval air station, which will ultimately see the 1970s super car being driven to its intended top speed of 200 miles an hour – a feat it has never achieved before.

The car is being unveiled today by two Royal Naval apprentices.

Restoration project manager Richard Gauntlett and managing director of CMC, Nigel Woodward, will be accompanied by the owner of the car Phillip Sarofim, Aston Martin racing driver Darren Turner and some of the team who have worked on it.

They will include two of the original engineers, the wife of the designer of the car and current technicians who have worked on its restoration.

The Aston Martin Bulldog

With its unique and distinctive angular design, the Aston Martin Bulldog is the only one of its kind in the world.

The British icon was designed by Aston Martin in the late 1970s to show off the capabilities of its new engineering facility.

Styled by William Towns, it was a one off concept car that Aston Martin created to prove that it was not only a small company of renowned motoring artisans but that its engineering prowess was also world class.

It was hoped the car would be capable of over 200 miles per hour, making it the fastest production car of its time, but on the test track it just fell short clocking 191mph.

The prototype was never put into production.

Last year Mr Woodward said it was a "great honour" for CMC to be chosen to restore such a famous car.

The firm has been hugely helped by the information and advice provided by members of the original engineering team, who met with the group of technicians behind the restoration.

CMC operates from modern 60,000 sq ft purpose built premises at Stanmore Business Park, where some 50 to 60 cars can be found in the workshops every month, ranging from classic Jaguars to Aston Martins, Bentley, Ferraris and Lancias and more, including modern prestige marques.