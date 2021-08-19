More than 60 jobs at risk as factory plans to move division to Sheffield

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/08/2021 - GV - Radius Aerospace, Shrewsbury..

Earlier this week the Shropshire Star revealed that jobs in the 'precision' operation at Radius Aerospace at Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury – formerly Doncasters – were under threat.

It has now been confirmed that the situation affects more than a third of jobs at the site.

The company has said that 'no decisions have been made', but that it plans to move its precision manufacturing operation to Sheffield, after a collapse in orders due to the pandemic.

Unite, which has more than 150 members at the factory, said the first job losses would come into force on the day furlough ends.

Unite said it understands that the plans are directly linked to a collapse in orders of Rolls Royce Trent engine parts because of the pandemic.

The union said it would be exploring options to keep Radius' precision operations in Shrewsbury during consultation with the business.

It has also reiterated its call for government to protect the aerospace supply chain and aid its post Covid recovery by adapting the furlough scheme for short time working.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Andy Taylor said: “These planned job losses are a hammer blow to Radius Aerospace’s Shrewsbury staff.

“Unite will be fighting for every one of these jobs and exploring all avenues to prevent this work being moved to Sheffield.

“Once vital skills like those possessed by Radius’ workforce go, they never come back, which is why it so important that the business considers every alternative.

“We ask Radius to work with us to keep these operations in Shrewsbury and prevent any compulsory redundancies.”

Unite national officer for aerospace Rhys McCarthy said: “If these plans go ahead the first redundancies will be made on the day that furlough ends – a date that no doubt will see many other aerospace jobs go.

“So much has been done to protect vital jobs like these, yet the government now seems content to let them fall off a cliff on September 30. This doesn't make economic sense, particularly given how successful UK aerospace has been and how much it has contributed to the UK economy.

“Industries like aerospace and aviation have been hardest hit by the pandemic and the government’s ongoing travel restrictions – they need continuing help recovering from the aftermath.