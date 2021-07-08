Andrew Goddard, executive chairman of Morris Lubricants

Based in Shrewsbury and with a heritage dating back to 1869, the company is one of the largest privately-owned manufacturers of oils and lubricants in Europe.

Morris Lubricants products are used in many industries including automotive, agriculture, industrial and commercial vehicle.

Ladder for Shropshire is an apprenticeships programme supported by the Shropshire Star.

The engineering apprentice will follow the level three maintenance and operations engineering technician apprenticeship, working on planned preventative maintenance on manufacturing and support machinery, fault-finding and repairing breakdowns, also assisting with plant modifications and installations.

The level three business administration apprenticeship will provide an opportunity to gain all-round administration skills by incorporating experience in a number of departments including export, finance, HR/administration and sales and marketing.

Working alongside the company’s apprentice training partner, SBC Training, the apprentices will gain technical qualifications in engineering or administration as well as practical training and on-site skills.

Andrew Goddard, executive chairman at Morris Lubricants, said: “With our proud history of manufacturing and suppling high-quality products to many different industries, training and development of our employees is very important to Morris Lubricants.

"Working with Ladder for Shropshire and providing apprenticeships in engineering and administration helps provide growth and opportunity for the individuals and growth potential with our company.”

Amanda Carpenter, project officer at Ladder for Shropshire, said: “We are delighted to be able to promote these opportunities. Morris Lubricants is a well-known and respected employer in Shropshire and these apprenticeships will support local young people on the first steps to really worthwhile careers.”

Valerie Smither, group HR manager at Morris Lubricants, added: “We are very excited to welcome applications to become an apprentice here at Morris Lubricants from vibrant and ambitious people who want to take the first steps to a successful career in engineering or business. A keen willingness to learn, enthusiasm and a passion in these areas would make the ideal candidate.”

Anyone wanting to know more or to apply should contact the training provider at tiffany@sbc-training.co.uk.