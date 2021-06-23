65 jobs on the way as work starts at Market Drayton McDonald's site

By Rob Smith

Work is now underway readying the site that will be Market Drayton's first McDonald's restaurant.

The ground has been broken
The restaurant site is on the western edge of the town
The fast food giant first applied to build a drive-through restaurant on the western edge of the town in 2019, and Shropshire Council gave the plans its blessing in early 2020.

Just recently, diggers and workers have been working on the strip of land between Shrewsbury Road and the A53, just off the roundabout known locally as the Müller Island.

McDonald's says the restaurant will create 65 jobs when it is complete. Market Drayton Town Council backed the application.

Approval was eventually granted after the resolution of a long-running row over access to the restaurant.

Shropshire Council insisted that the access should be moved further away from the A53 access roundabout in the interests of safety.

Other planning applications by McDonald's for the site regarding signage, electric vehicle charging points and wind turbines are also currently being considered.

Rob Smith

