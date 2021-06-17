Amy Truswell, apprentice at FSP Amy Truswell, health, safety and environment apprentice at FSP

Amy Truswell, who took up the role at the start of June, will be building a stronger health and safety culture across the company and developing FSP’s in-house expertise in this sector.

Amy will be working towards the safety, health and environment technician level three qualification, alongside securing certification in key disciplines such as IOSH and NEBOSH.

Wayne Carter, operations director, said that Amy’s role was integral to FSP’s development over the coming years.

“While Amy is studying towards her qualification, she will support the team with implementing health and safety protocol and supporting with our environmental analysis and development,” he said.

“However, the longer-term aim is to develop Amy’s position into a compliance management role to support our growth plans and business strategy. Having a specialist with the skills and expertise directly in the organisation will be vital as these issues become increasingly important in years to come.”

Amy, who was recruited with the support of Ladder for Shropshire, a county-wide initiative that supports employers in offering apprenticeship, traineeship and kickstart opportunities, will complete her 24-month apprenticeship programme in association with In-Comm Training.

She said: “Having seen the role advertised with Ladder for Shropshire, I applied for the apprenticeship at FSP because I was looking for a role in the manufacturing sector that had real opportunity for progression.

“Completing the apprenticeship means that I am combining real life work experience with classroom-based knowledge – the best of both worlds. I’m looking forward to taking on some key responsibilities at FSP and already have a list of tasks and ideas to work on.”

FSP has vast experience of supporting apprenticeships throughout their studies and into the world of full-time work, as three of the four members of the management team all began as apprentices with the organisation.

Richard Hilton, managing director, added: “Apprenticeships provide the perfect opportunity for both student and employer. Students receive the hands-on experience that is vital in today’s workplace, while the business reaps the benefits of a newly trained member of the team.

“Amy is the fourth apprentice who is working with us at the moment, providing us with the support and skills to grow and develop into new markets and countries.”

Fabweld Steel Products, based in Telford, has just reported a successful start to the year, with a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in sales, with exports accounting for 20 per cent of total sales in 2020.

If a business is considering hiring an apprentice contact Ladder for Shropshire's Amanda Carpenter by emailing amanda@ladderforshropshire.org