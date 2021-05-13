Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

A number of apprenticeship vacancies are currently available with businesses across the county through the Ladder for Shropshire campaign.

The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.

Below is a full list of the apprenticeships currently available (as of May 27):

  • Bridge Cheese, Food Technologist, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to jeanine.reed@reaseheath.ac.uk

  • Willey Estate, Property Maintenance, Much Wenlock, start ASAP, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

  • SNG Barratt, Engineering and HR Apprentices, Bridgnorth, start ASAP, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

  • Belvidere Lifts, Trainee Engineer, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Tiff.Walsgrove@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Furrows Shrewsbury, Digital Marketing, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Tiff.Walsgrove@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Clear Money Group, Business Administration, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

  • I-Dealer, Infrastructure Technician, Market Drayton, start ASAP, email CV to russell.collins@intequal.co.uk

  • Champion & Reeves, Food Manufacturing, Ellesmere, start ASAP, email CV to jjames@mcmt.co.uk@in-comm.co.uk

  • Lowfield Timber Frames, Digital Marketing, Welshpool, start ASAP, email CV to tiffany.walsgrove@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Flowfit, Business Administration, Ludlow, start ASAP, email CV to Tiff.Walsgrove@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Hazlin of Ludlow Ltd, Joinery, Ludlow, start September, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

  • Clee Hill Plant Ltd, Plant Fitter/Engineer, Cleehill, start ASAP, email CV to hr@cleehill.co.uk

For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit ladderforshropshire.org/home

