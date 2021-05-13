The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.
Below is a full list of the apprenticeships currently available (as of May 27):
Bridge Cheese, Food Technologist, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to jeanine.reed@reaseheath.ac.uk
Willey Estate, Property Maintenance, Much Wenlock, start ASAP, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
SNG Barratt, Engineering and HR Apprentices, Bridgnorth, start ASAP, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Belvidere Lifts, Trainee Engineer, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Tiff.Walsgrove@sbc-training.co.uk
Furrows Shrewsbury, Digital Marketing, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Tiff.Walsgrove@sbc-training.co.uk
Clear Money Group, Business Administration, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
I-Dealer, Infrastructure Technician, Market Drayton, start ASAP, email CV to russell.collins@intequal.co.uk
Champion & Reeves, Food Manufacturing, Ellesmere, start ASAP, email CV to jjames@mcmt.co.uk@in-comm.co.uk
Lowfield Timber Frames, Digital Marketing, Welshpool, start ASAP, email CV to tiffany.walsgrove@sbc-training.co.uk
Flowfit, Business Administration, Ludlow, start ASAP, email CV to Tiff.Walsgrove@sbc-training.co.uk
Hazlin of Ludlow Ltd, Joinery, Ludlow, start September, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Clee Hill Plant Ltd, Plant Fitter/Engineer, Cleehill, start ASAP, email CV to hr@cleehill.co.uk
For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit ladderforshropshire.org/home