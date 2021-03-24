£130m paid out to Shropshire businesses impacted by pandemic

Shropshire Council has paid the money through a range of grant support, with work in place to launch restart grants in early April.

The authority is also calling on those eligible businesses which have not applied for a Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG) to do so before it is too late.

Those that have not applied for the November, December and January wave of LRSGs only have until the end of March to apply. Those which have not applied for the latest round covering mid-February and March have until the end of May.

Matt Potts, the council's business growth and inward investment manager, said: “We have been working extremely hard to process grants to support the county’s businesses over the past 12 months and reaching £130 million is a real milestone.

“We endeavour to ensure every eligible business has received the support they need and urge those that have not yet applied to do so before the deadlines.

“Looking forward we have the restart grants coming up at the start of April and that will be worth between £2,667 - £18,000 per eligible business alongside another round of discretionary funding and we are due to receive more guidance about the funds from Government imminently.