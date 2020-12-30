Midwife launching antenatal classes in Shropshire

Hattie Schnepel

Hattie Schnepel qualified as a midwife in 2010 and has worked in labour wards in London and Telford.

Now, after founding My Baby Class, the mother-of-one wants to share her knowledge and experience through weekly antenatal classes.

With the help of a small team, she will be launching them at the end of January over Microsoft Teams and hopes to move into venues when it is safe to do so.

Hattie, who lives in Waters Upton, near Telford, said: "Over the years looking after the women, there were little bits of information they didn't really have about antenatal education. Different hospitals do different things.

"In London there's lots of antenatal educators. In Shropshire there's not, but it's such a massive area – there was a big gap in the market.

"I wanted to start up antenatal classes to give them all some information from the perspective of a midwife and a mother.

"I love being with the women and giving them the knowledge and empowering them to make their own decisions. "Currently because of the climate everything will be virtual over a five week period."

The first sessions will be held from the end of January over Microsoft Teams.

They will cover areas such as natural and complex births, decision making and choices, infant feeding, mental health, life with a new baby and pregnancy yoga.

Hattie, 33, added: "When you have a baby it can be quite isolating.

"Something I feel passionate about is linking these women with people in the same position.

"It will be virtual to start with due to Covid but we are hoping to go into venues eventually and have a group of people, but there will be a one-to-one offering as well.

"I'm really excited about this. There's a lot of hard work that's gone into it all."