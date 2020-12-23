Pet nurse sets up own business

Shrewsbury

A mum has set up her paw-fect new business in response to coronavirus woes.

Emma Pryce from Shire Pet Nurse with her two dogs Toby and Betty
Emma Pryce, from Longden near Shrewsbury, has started Shire Pet Nurse, which gives a variety of pet therapy and animal wellbeing services.

She set up as self-employed after job worries over the coronavirus pandemic, and also wanting the freedom to spend more time with her baby boy.

“As I went back to work after maternity leave, we went into lockdown. I felt like I had to put family first," she said.

Emma, who has worked with animals for 12 years, now runs her pet therapy business from her back garden.

“I work with pet owners to promote wellbeing," she added.

"It’s quite different to a lot of pet businesses which tend to focus more on appearance and getting ready for shows.”

With Emma’s work, pet owners stay while she works, rather than some groomers where animals can be left overnight. She works with cats, dogs, rabbits and smaller creatures.

