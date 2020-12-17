Dream come true as 18-year-old opens exotic pet shop

Ed Scott, 18, from Telford – with a Bearded Dragon and a snake – has set up his own exotic pet shop in Oakengates called Edzotics.

The Telford 18-year-old has started Edzotics pet shop in Oakengates, fulfilling his ambition to run his own pet shop business.

The shop, in Market Street, opened this week, and already has proved popular with locals, with many just wanting to get a look at animals not seen in the wilds of Shropshire.

It is his first business and Mr Scott said he had been fascinated by exotic animals ever since he was a youngster.

Ed Scott, 18, from Telford has set up his own exotic pet shop in Oakengates called Edzotics.

He said: "Since I was nine I have had frogs. Mr granddad got me into that and since then I have had about 50 different species of frog.

"I got into work with someone I knew who was doing wholesale and I thought when I turned 18 I might as well do what I have always wanted to do and set up my own shop.

"Now I can deal with all the animals, have a set up that not only looks amazing but are similar to what they would be in the wild."

Ed Scott, 18, from Telford – with a Bearded Dragon – has set up his own exotic pet shop in Oakengates called Edzotics.

Although the shop is open Mr Scott is waiting for his licence from Telford & Wrekin Council – expected in the next few days – before he can sell the animals.

In total there are 28 different animals at the shop, and 13 difference species. They include lizards, snakes and frogs.

Setting up in the midst of a pandemic has been tough but Mr Scott said he had been happy to save up and give it a go.

Ed Scott, 18, from Telford – with a Bearded Dragon and a snake – has set up his own exotic pet shop in Oakengates called Edzotics.

He said: "I had all my savings and I just thought I might as well give it a go."

He added: "It has been very stressful and a lot of waiting but I have had a lot of help and it has not been too bad."

Mr Scott said he had always loved animals and found the exotic creatures fascinating to watch.

Ed Scott, 18, from Telford – with a Bearded Dragon and a snake – has set up his own exotic pet shop in Oakengates called Edzotics.

He said: "They are just something to look at. I could sit and watch the chameleons all day."

Mr Scott said the public seemed to share his fascination with many dropping in just to get a look.