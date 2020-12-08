Three Shropshire firms in running for business award

Rosemarie Cantrill from Organik Orangutan

The companies are Organik Orangutan from Newport in the Best Rural Retail Business category, Tanki Ltd from Shrewsbury in the Best Rural Start Up Business category, and Shropshire Festivals from Ironbridge in the Best Rural Tourism Business category.

The Rural Business Awards 2020/21 will mark the awards’ sixth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The final takes place in February. The awards are organised by rural businesses for rural businesses to celebrate their achievements and develop a strong network for rural business owners.

Organik Orangutan makes palm oil-free soaps in small batches using the cold process method, meaning it can take up to six weeks for a batch to cure. Every ingredient used in the soaps is organically sourced and all packaging is recyclable meaning the company prides itself for its sustainability.

Tanki Ltd is the sole global distributor of toilet paper that is legally compliant for discharge at sea under current maritime law. Tanki 2 Ply Toilet Paper is dispersible, glue free and complies with MARPOL regulations annexe IV & V and domestic and commercial Environment Agency legislation.

Shropshire Festivals is an event company that specialises in creating fun events across Shropshire. The company are best known for the Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Kids Fest and Shropshire October Fest as well as helping other companies run their marketing and events.

Rosemarie Cantrill, from Organik Orangutan, said: “I’d like to thank Amazon and the Rural Business Awards for this recognition. I’ve worked incredibly hard this year and being shortlisted for such a prestigious award has given me a lot of encouragement."

“This year has been challenging for many rural businesses and it’s more important than ever to show our support for them,” said John Boumphrey, UK country manager for Amazon. “The Rural Business Awards are a great opportunity to highlight the outstanding contribution of rural businesses to the UK’s economy. I would like to congratulate Organik Orangutan, Tanki Ltd, Shropshire Festivals and all the nominees on being shortlisted and wish them luck ahead of the national final. Thousands of small businesses from rural areas selling on Amazon now export to customers around the world, and to date small businesses on Amazon have created over 85,000 jobs.”

This year, businesses had 13 categories they could enter, ranging from Best Rural Start-Up Business and Best Rural Diversification Project, through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and The Triumph Over Adversity Award.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, this year the awards will be entirely judged and run online. The finalists will skip the regional finals and compete against fellow rural businesses and entrepreneurs from across the UK at the National Final Awards Ceremony on February 25.