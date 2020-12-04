Extended opening hours announced at Telford shopping centre in run up to Christmas

Telford's shopping centre has announced its extended opening hours in the run-up to Christmas.

Telford Centre

To assist customers at this busy time of year, Telford Centre has extended opening hours throughout December, with some stores extending their hours even further.

The shopping centre will be open until 7pm on Saturday.

From Thursday next week it will open until 9pm, apart from on Saturdays.

The centre will be open from 9am until 6pm on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Full details are available at telfordcentre.com and visitors are encouraged to check with individual stores direct as some may vary.

