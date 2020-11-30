Businessman fumes at rates bill

Kim Smith of Gill's Puddings

Gill’s Puddings operates three bakeries, one of which also has an attached shop, and a fleet of refrigerated vans.

The Market Drayton firm supplies puddings to dozens of pubs, restaurants and hotels all over the country.

"The company has been shut for much of this year and 36 employees have been furloughed, but director Kim Smith said that Shropshire Council is asking for the full business rates this year. Through an Act of Parliament we were shut for 15 weeks in the first lockdown,” said Mr Smith.

“We have had no help with business rates at all.

"They say we don’t fit into the hospitality sector, but our business is 99 per cent supply to the hospitality trade.”