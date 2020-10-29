Shop owner closes Bridgnorth businesses as precaution after receiving coronavirus Track & Trace notification

Sam Amery will keep Giovanni's Ice Cream Parlour and The Refill Room closed until Tuesday(3) after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Sam, who runs both businesses in Cartway, said she had no symptoms, but the safety of staff and customers remained a priority.

She said: "I have had a notification through from NHS Track & Trace to say that I have been in the proximity of someone who has tested positive – not shop related.

"The risk is low and it said that no further action is required, however we are a small team and I have a responsibility to staff and customers so I am closing until Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

"I have no symptoms but I am determined to keep our shop a safe place to be and will take no risks. Thank you and we will be back next week."

It comes as 19 people tested positive for Covid-19 at Bridgnorth Aluminium.

All positive cases are self-isolating for at least 10 days and contacts are isolating for 14 days.