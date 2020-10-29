Coronavirus outbreak at Shrewsbury food factory

Rea Valley Speciality Foods in Minsterley confirmed the cases and said its staff are now self-isolating.

It comes after a rise in cases throughout the village.

A spokesperson from the company said: "Following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Minsterley area, we can confirm that several colleagues have tested positive for the virus and are now self-isolating.

"Those affected have taken part in contact tracing and appropriate action has been taken based on the results.

“We are liaising closely with Public Health England (PHE) West Midlands and Shropshire Council, which are fully supportive of the controls we have on site and we thank them for their assistance.

“As always, the health and well-being of our colleagues is our top priority. Rea Valley has a wide range of measures in place including social distancing and stringent hygiene procedures.

"We continue to emphasise to colleagues the importance of following guidelines both in the workplace and in the wider community."

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, added: “We have been made aware of nine positive cases of Covid-19 at Rea Valley Speciality Foods.

"We are working closely with the business and PHE to help limit any further potential spread. All positive cases are self-isolating for at least 10 days, with contacts isolating for 14 days, as per national guidance.

“We are now at a critical point in our battle against COVID-19. We are on the brink of having further restrictions being placed upon us here in Shropshire.