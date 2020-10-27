Swedish firm relocates in Telford

Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon, Graham Lee, Mel Hickman and Terry Pugh of Ewab, and Liz Lowe of Morris Property

Ewab Engineering is moving to Access442 at Hadley Park.

The move to Access442 and a new 2,546 sq ft unit will provide space for sales and engineering with new high-tech software to increase and improve connectivity with the rest of the company, located in 11 different countries.

From small beginnings in a garage in Sweden in 1970, today, Ewab’s engineering workpiece carrier flow solutions can be found on factories floors all over the world.

Using innovation to create modular design with PC based intelligent drivers, Ewab works with customers on their bespoke requirements for improved, agile production.

Mel Hickman, financial controller and company secretary, who has overseen the move as part of the coordination team, said: “The move to our new unit at Access442 is an important milestone for us as a company. It has allowed us to take big steps forward with our technology, with more focus on feeding production.

“The last few months have been tough for everyone but we’re taking real positives from our relocation and the opportunities it has presented to strengthen the Ewab group as a whole.”

The five-acre Access442 site was acquired by Morris Property from the Home and Communities Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Liz Lowe, of Morris Property, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Ewab to Access442. They have a really forward thinking, positive approach to business.”

Alex Smith, of Andrew Dixon, agents for Access442, added: “To see such a strong calibre of businesses at Access442 is really positive as the second phase of the build gets underway.”