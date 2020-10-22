Why should you get involved in the Ladder for Shropshire campaign?

What are we asking employers?
Quite simply, we want businesses across Shropshire – big and small – to take on one or more apprentice. The Ladder can offer impartial advice.
Why are we doing this?
Youth unemployment has doubled since the beginning of 2020 and the number of apprenticeships on offer is almost 50 per cent lower than this time last year, so we are eager to encourage businesses.
What are the benefits for firms?
Skilled and motivated workforce
Fresh innovative ideas
Increased productivity
Bridging the skills gap
Contribute to the growth of the local economy
What are the incentives for taking on an apprentice?
The Government has introduced incentive payments of £3,000 to employers for each new apprentice they hire aged 16-18 years, £2,000 for 19-24 years and £1,500 for 25 years and over until January 31 2021.
What are the benefits of apprenticeships for young people?
