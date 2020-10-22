Video tour focuses on boosting Bridgnorth visitor numbers

Alex Cave from Caveco Marketing Films, with Councillor Sarah Stevens and trader Alix Francis in Bridgnorth High Street

Earlier this year Bridgnorth was awarded money from the Great British High Street fund – and while it has been used for a range of measures to support businesses throughout the pandemic – the latest effort is designed to give confidence to visitors and locals.

Councillor Sarah Stevens teamed up with local film maker Alex Cave, of Caveco, to create a video showing a number of shops, restaurants and pubs around the town and the measures they have put in place to stop the transmission of coronavirus.

Opening up with shots of some of the town's most famous landmarks and attractions, including the Severn Valley Railway and the Cliff Railway, the video takes the viewer on a three-minute tour of the town, showing how different businesses have set up to deal with the government guidelines.

Councillor Stevens said: "We wanted to produce a video that really shows how safe Bridgnorth is.

"I am an an 'at risk' person who is in her 40s but has a young family and I really wanted to feel I could go out and be safe. When you are worried about that you want someone to go out and test it and almost record it and show you so we wanted a video that records the reality of what it is like.

"We wanted to show the safety of Bridgnorth as a tourist attraction but also the safety for shopping as well. It is a video to really help people in Bridgnorth and outside to know they are safe and what they can expect when they come to visit.

"Everyone who is in it we really feel are doing their best to go above and beyond to keep their customers safe."

She added: "So if you watch it you will know what it looks like if you go to the Golden Lion for a drink, or what it is like if you go to Peepo for dinner."

Mr Cave said he was brought up in the area and had been thrilled to create something promoting the town.

He said: "I was delighted to be involved in producing this video, highlighting the efforts of some of Bridgnorth based businesses to keep customers safe whilst fighting against Covid-19.

"Sarah wanted to use the fund in an effective way which would support businesses in the town. She saw some of my previous video work and invited me to collaborate in making a film which would emphasise how Bridgnorth is a Covid-safe place to shop.

"I was brought up in the area and attended Bridgnorth Endowed School. My video company is based close to the town, so I was especially pleased to help."