Franchisees wanted for ‘green’ delivery business

Malcolm Evans, co-founder of Deliv2, Simon Keavons, COO for Shoothill, and Barrie Childe, co-founder of Deliv2 Riders Geoff Callum and Liz Callum

Malcolm Evans and Barrie Childe have set up Deliv2 – a franchise business specialising in delivering goods using e-cargo bikes and trailers.

It offers local businesses and consumers the ability to arrange their own collections and deliveries.

Mr Evans said: "This is a new Shropshire business backed up with other Shropshire companies to create a franchise opportunity across the UK.

"The Deliv2 concept was born from a discussion between two friends and businessmen about how to deliver goods around towns and cities cleanly and efficiently.

"We use e-cargo bikes and trailers to create efficient and environmentally friendly opportunity for deliveries. This is more than a parcel delivery sub contractor for national parcel companies.

"The real opportunity relies on our innovative booking software. Offering local businesses and consumers alike the ability to arrange their own collections and deliveries."

Mr Evans said local shops such as florists, butchers and DIY stores to use the business to deliver their daily deliveries, as much as a consumer can use it to collect for them from a store.

"This is a real community focused delivery service and a very exciting development on the future of deliveries and town/city centre environments," he said.

With capacities in excess of 300kg and return journeys with ‘paid for’ recycled cardboard collection, Mr Evans said Deliv2 leaves a "minimum carbon footprint whilst maximising profitability".

"Covid-19 has propelled demand for same day deliveries to unprecedented high.

"Combined with an already rapidly expanding market and the Government's legislative commitment to climate change, the logistical problems thrown up for ‘last mile delivery’ has created the perfect ‘climate’ for the introduction of an electric cargo bike solution.

"We are looking new franchisee’s who can look forward to having the most sophisticated app and website available for a same day delivery service, providing customers with a friendly, quick and easy book and pay system combined with business management system integrating with online accounting package.

"Deliv2 has tied in with some of the largest courier logistics companies. Which means a franchisee will have an instant income carrying out parcel deliveries. Providing the time to develop your customers and your larger profit opportunities."