Journalism matters: Politicians’ praise for key role of the regional press

Philip Dunne MP

The Shropshire Star provides comprehensive coverage of what is going on, both in parliament and in council chambers across our region, bringing you news of what your MPs and councillors are doing.

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, said the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the role local newspapers played.

"Throughout this time, the local papers have been a valuable source of information and played an important service in helping people know how to look after themselves and get access to local services, and to help other people," he said.

"The local media continues to report on local government matters in a way that social media and other outlets don't as a rule, and that is very important.

"Local politicians, MPs and councillors included, can both use the local media to bring their activities to local attention, and are also held to account by local journalists and residents, through news reports and the letters pages."

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said he was a huge supporter of local media, and the Shropshire Star and its sister paper the Shrewsbury Chronicle in particular, for its role in keeping people informed.

"The local media is hugely important because it does what the media is meant to do, which is to report facts.

"I think a lot of people's experience of the local media is a positive one because it reports the fact in an unbiased way.

"I think the Shropshire Star does an excellent job, particularly in this difficult time, and I would like to see the Government do everything to help local newspapers flourish."

See also:

Mayor of Telford, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, said local newspapers played a very important role in keeping the public informed about what was going on in their communities, and holding politicians to account.

"Local newspapers are very important to all of us," he said. " Local politicians are chosen by the public, and it is important that the public are informed of what they are doing."

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, added: "I think local media plays a huge part in the community we all live in, from local sports news, publicising local events of significance, all the way up to the major news of what is going on, as well as births, deaths and marriages.

"I think the Shropshire Star is at its best when it is a campaigning newspaper, whether that it for youth employment, through the Ladder, or for more infrastructure programmes, and letting the decision-makers know what local priorities are."

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said: "I think the local media is important, it's the main way information about what councils are doing gets through to the public. Were it not for the local media, it would be difficult for people to know what was happening."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, the South Staffordshire MP, has had more experience than most when it comes to scrutiny from the media.

He said: "Newspapers, particularly local newspapers, are often the key voice in communities. They can often be the instrument to make things happen and direct change.

"That is so incredibly important, particularly in an era when news can spread so quickly, but when it is not always accurate.