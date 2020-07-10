Menu

Staff made redundant as Patshull Park Hotel closes for good

By Megan Archer | Bridgnorth | Business | Published:

All staff at Patshull Park Hotel have been made redundant after the company went into liquidation.

Patshull Park Hotel in Pattingham

The hotel, golf and country club between Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton closed down in March when the country went into lockdown and it has now been revealed it will not be opening again.

A spokesman for Past Business Recovery, the company handling the liquidation, confirmed the lakeside resort in Pattingham had been shut down.

He said: "Directors have commended to place the company into liquidation.

"Unfortunately the business is ceasing to trade and all staff have been made redundant as of July 9.

"Further documentation has been issued to creditors and we will be writing to creditors and employees in due course."

It could not be confirmed the exact number of employees being made redundant, but Past Business Recovery said it included all those working at the hotel, golf club and fisheries.

