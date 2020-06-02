Wellington Market reopens - with other Shropshire markets set to follow

Wellington Market will be welcoming a number of stalls today from 9am to 3pm, after the government relaxed rules on businesses allowed to trade.

Those expected to be present include Alexander Pets, TF1 Entertainment, Watch Repairs, Aladdin's Cave, Wrekin Framers, Rosemarie's Curtains & Blinds, Upcycled and Vintage Furniture, J&Ks Quality Catch fishmongers, Mama Lucia Streetfood, and House of Evie.

A spokesman said: "We are pleased to announce that Wellington Market will re-open on the temporarily revised hours of 9am to 3pm.

"We will re-open on Tuesday, June 2, for essential traders and any additional traders now identified by the government under their phased approach to returning business.

"We appreciate the value markets have within our community; we fully support the initiatives taken by our smaller, neighbouring markets that have been able to operate during these times. We are also keen to learn from them in order to put similar measures in place (but on a larger scale) to maintain the safety of our traders and customers whilst adhering to distancing guidelines, here at our market."

The opening will be followed tomorrow by Oswestry's Market. The opening will see some outdoor stalls and indoor food stalls return, before expanding to all stall holders from June 17.

Shrewsbury's popular outdoor Sunday Market at Harlescott will also reopen on Sunday, from 8am to 1pm.

The car boot which normally accompanies the market will not return for another two or three weeks, according to organisers.

Ludlow Town council is to meet tomorrow to discuss plans to restart its outdoor market – although it has already been revealed that due to the rearrangement of the market site to accommodate sufficient spacing, not all traders will be able to attend.

Last week it was revealed that Market Drayton's open air market could reopen in the next three weeks according to organiser, Dermot McGillicuddy at LSD Promotions.

He said they already have a plan for reopening but are in discussions with Shropshire Council to ensure it is done safely.

Meanwhile Ashley Kendrick at Bridgnorth Town Council said there were still a number of issues to resolve before people would see a fully operational market.

She said: "Logistically under the town hall does cause us some areas of concern and we probably won't be a case of June 1 and everyone comes back because it is just not safe."