Bosses refuse to respond to closure claims for Shrewsbury Chiquito and Frankie & Benny's

Former employees have come forward and said they were told of site closures last week, including the Chiquito in Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury.

Signage at both Chiquito and the adjacent Frankie & Benny's has been taken down but when contacted The Restaurant Group (TRG), which also owns Wagamama, refused to respond to suggestions that the venues in Shrewsbury will be closed on or before June 2.

TRG appointed administrators in March and said about 60 Chiquito restaurants were set to be affected due to the increasing pressures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Frankie and Benny's has restaurants across the region including in Shrewsbury, Telford, Stafford, Merry Hill, Kidderminster, Dudley, Walsall and Lichfield.

There are Chiquito restaurants in Shrewsbury, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Dudley.

About 1,500 jobs are likely to be affected by the closure of Chiquito restaurants and the move comes after the company said sales plummeted 12.5 per cent over two weeks in March.

There are around 20 Chiquito sites which are not part of the business in administration, that plan to reopen after the lockdown.

TRG also owns the Brunning & Price pub chain, including The Armoury in Shrewsbury, The Fox at Chetwynd Aston, the Woodbridge at Coalport, The Inn at Shipley, The Oakley Arms at Brewood and The Red Lion at Longden Green.

The conglomerate also plans to shut its Food & Fuel chain of pubs in London.