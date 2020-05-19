Telford entrepreneur, 20, becomes youngest member of Forbes Business Council

Kamil, from Telford, was scoped and hand-picked to join Forbes Business Council by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience as an entrepreneur and proven industry expertise.

Kamil is the founder and partner in more than three companies in various industries, ranging from luxury goods, digital marketing, dropshipping and e-commerce.

His companies have combined annual sales of more than $3 million a year. Kamil has also been teaching business owners and their workforce for two years sharing his knowledge from being involved in e-commerce for four years and helping them grow to six to seven figures in revenue.

Criteria for acceptance in the Forbes Business Council include a track record of successfully impacting businesses in the e-commerce industry, as well as personal and professional achievements and endorsements.

As a verified member, Kamil will have access to exclusive benefits, including a million-dollar network of industry leaders, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on Forbes, volume discounts on business services, and exclusive events.

Kamil will also be asked to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert advice in original business articles on Forbes and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other industry leaders. Kamil said: “I am very honoured about this opportunity that has come into my life at such a young age; this motivates me to continue becoming the best leader in the e-commerce industry. I am deeply thankful to the team at Forbes Councils for handpicking me to be a verified member of their council, this will have a great impact on me and on the evolution of E-commerce Mentoring.”

Kamil is the son of Pakistani immigrants who moved to England in the late 1970s. He was educated in Shropshire but said he discovered that he did not have an appetite to further his education. “I don’t think I got any SATs or GCSEs and I dropped out of Shrewsbury College in the second year where I was doing a business diploma,” he said. “I wasn’t interested and didn’t care. Some exams I didn’t do because I wasn’t motivated. I was someone who was creative, who had big ideas, and I didn’t think my school was supportive of that. At college they taught me how to run someone else’s business but not how to run my own business.”

Kamil created his first company when he was just 16 years old. Due to his passion for designer clothing, Kamil set up an Instagram page to promote products for buying and selling. In addition to this, he also sold high-end sneakers to footballers and celebrities through his Instagram page.

He made enough money to realise that being a business owner was the life for him. Though he made money, he said he knew that he was limited by time and effort.

It was then that Kamil recognised that he needed to come up with “systems and processes” to be able to accomplish his dreams. Using these, Kamil was able to create successful e-commerce stores.

Wanting to give new opportunities to others, he created a third company. Kamil said he knew that only by helping others succeed and by helping them achieve their dreams that he would be truly content. So, he created E-commerce Mentoring, which has helped students from all around the world generate millions of dollars.

Kamil added: “My advice is don’t be scared. You will achieve things as long as you are committed. I want to build a massive legacy and make my family proud.

“In the short term I want to reach my first million by the aged of 25 and I am currently on target to achieve that.”