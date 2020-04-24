First plans from council housing company submitted

Cornovii Developments Ltd has applied to build 33 houses at Frith Close in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury – the first of up to 50 schemes it hopes to bring forward.

The first designs of its second development, for 40 homes on the site of a former school in St Martin’s, near Oswestry, have also been revealed ahead of a planning application submission next month.

The company has ambitions to build around 200 properties a year to help address the shortage of housing in the county, particularly two and three-beds.

It is hoped work will start on the first two developments by the autumn if planning permission is granted.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the Frith Close development by architect and agent AHR said: “The scheme proposed for the Crowmoor House site provides a range of quality new accommodation suitable for the current housing market, on a site allocated for residential development by Shropshire Council.

“The scheme is inclusive in providing different types of dwellings to suit the needs of a range of perspective homeowners and help reduce the demand for housing in the local area.

“The ‘feel’ of the development is contemporary in nature, is respectful of its setting and through adherence to the national space standards and Lifetime Homes compliance, is intended to stand apart from other local, more traditional housing schemes.”

The agent said the homes would be accessible to wheelchair users and had been designed to complement their surroundings.

The scheme will see the demolition of the former residential care home Crowmoor House, which closed last year.

It will include 31 houses and two bungalows, and there will be a total of 12 affordable homes.

Cornovii will make a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contribution to support local amenities, which could include additional school capacity if required.

The company anticipates people will be able to move into the first homes at both sites by spring 2021, with a view to the projects being completed by spring 2022.

All planning applications will be decided by Shropshire Council.