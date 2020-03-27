Coronavirus: Severn Valley Railway needs £250,000 to survive next three months

The business is 'fighting for its survival' and launched an emergency appeal, which has already attracted hundreds of donations, after being forced to close due to coronavirus.

Consisting of Severn Valley Railway Ltd, Severn Valley Railway Holdings PLC and Severn Valley Railway Charitable Trust Ltd, the company operates from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster and is not insured for disruption caused by the pandemic.

Nick Paul, chairman of the railway, said most staff have already been put on furlough and income has 'disappeared'.

For the latest news on coronavirus, click here.

Mr Paul said: "This crisis has hit the Severn Valley Railway very hard. With the railway now closed, our income from visitors has disappeared.

"We don’t know how long this situation will continue. Furthermore, it comes on the back of the flooding a few weeks ago, and the fact that we had to close the line between Kidderminster and Bewdley because of essential repairs to Falling Sands Viaduct.

"The consequent 75 per cent drop in passengers in our first weeks of operation this year meant we were already up against things.

"The SVR is fighting for its survival, and we need to ensure the SVR can stay afloat in the weeks and months to come, so that when the restrictions are lifted, we’ll be able to re-emerge as one of the country’s leading heritage railways."

Advertising

In efforts to stay afloat, the railway said it will maintain minimal staff for essential operational duties, ensure the security of stations and engineering workshops and protect heritage rolling stock, carry out essential administration tasks, retain workers with specialist heritage skills and develop a recovery strategy.

Mr Paul added: "At this time of national emergency and widespread worry, it is difficult to ask for your help.

"However, without it our SVR may not survive. Please will you donate to our emergency appeal to protect the railway during this crisis, and to make sure it’s in good shape to become operational again as soon as possible."

The disruption comes at a monumental time for the railway, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.

All Easter holiday activities as well as the Spring Steam Gala, Open House Weekend, Spring Diesel Festival and anniversary celebrations have been cancelled.

The emergency appeal can be found at svrtrust.org.uk/emergency