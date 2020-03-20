Telford soft play centre under threat of closure because of coronavirus

Belinda Griffiths, the director of Jungleland in Trench Lock, Telford, said she is struggling to pay bills and staff because customers have stopped coming following Government advice.

She has already had to let go about 20 part-time staff.

Belinda said: "I have been running this well-established and successful business for over 10 years, employing over 30 staff and am very much part of the local community.

"The building has evolved over the last 10 years from a soft play attraction, into a activity centre for the whole family, hosting pre-school classes from ballet to football and weekly exclusive SEN sessions.

"In the space of eight days it is unthinkable that I am now in the position where I could be forced into closing my doors.

"The day after the Government's announcement for people to stay away from businesses like mine we had two people in the door.

Jungleland owner Belinda Griffiths

"I live on cash flow and overnight my income just stopped.

"I had 42 parties cancel, every day class was cancelled and suddenly the building was empty."

The Government has unveiled a package of financial measures in a bid to shore up the economy against the coronavirus impact.

It includes £330 billion in loans, £20 billion in other aid, a business rates holiday, and grants for retailers and pubs.

But Belinda said: "The measures that are currently being proposed by the Government are simply not efficient for my business.

"My insurance say they are not paying out for pandemics, my bank is saying the money isn't there to give me because they haven't heard from the Government, and grants are only available to businesses with property with a rateable value of up to £51,000 and mine is something like £71,000 because it's a big building.

"Yes, the business rates have stopped and my landlord has been very good and put my rent on hold, but the charges for utilities remains, including £1,000 a month for electricity and £1,000 for gas. I also have £14,000 of wages to find a month."

Belinda added: "I have managed through a heatwave, two massive burglaries and a flood. But the infrastructure has not been put in place to help businesses like mine through this pandemic.

"I don't know whether to close today or tomorrow. I would rather wait for the Government to tell me I have to close rather than they turn around to me and say that it was my decision to close.

"I don't want to close because the customers love it here and my staff. I have put a lot of effort in building up this business."