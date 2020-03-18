Support plea by MP for Laura Ashley workers

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire, said the news that the major Newtown employer had gone into administration was hugely sad, and that the firm has been a "staple of Mid Wales".

The firm has its Texplan factory and a distribution centre in Newtown, along with other operations.

At the height of its success in the 1980s the company employed hundreds of people at sites across Newtown and Carno.

Mr Williams said he was hopeful the company could still be rescued, but would be meeting with Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales to look at potential support measures, and what practical steps can be taken with the Mid Wales Growth deal to support Newtown.

Measures

He said: "It has been a staple of Montgomeryshire, it is massively synonymous with our county.

"It is a huge employer and I will be working with the Department of Work and Pensions to see what support can be put in place.

"I am also meeting Simon Hart, the Secretary of State for Wales to look at support and measures such as the Mid Wales Growth Deal to see what practical support we can take for that area of Mid Wales."

Newtown Mayor, Councillor David Selby, said: "Laura Ashley, as a company, is the reason I am in Newtown. I moved to the area in 1988 when I started working in the mail order department on the Vastre estate in Newtown. I worked for the company for 17 years through good and bad trading times, but the spirit of what once a family company remained. There are many families here that have a connection to Laura Ashley, who will be saddened by this news.

"I feel for those who currently work for the company who will be directly affected by the news, particularly when we are living in such uncertain times. I hope and trust that some sort of solution can be found for the company to keep vital jobs in our town.”