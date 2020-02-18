Companies urged to enter this year's Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

Steven Owen, managing director of the reigning Company of the Year Pave Aways, said winning the award has helped raise the profile of the Knockin-based building contractor.

2019 saw the completion of several high profile builds for the company in a challenging economy – a £4 million kitchen and dining facility for military personnel at Nesscliffe Training Camp, the refurbishment of the historic Anstice in Madeley, Telford, and a £2.1 million rehoming centre for the national charity Cats Protection in Wrexham. And this year has already seen the first completed Pave Aways project open its doors – the £10 million luxury spa it built at Cheshire’s ‘country estate’ Carden Park.

Mr Owen said: "For me personally, the feeling I felt that night hasn't changed.

"You see it on the bottom of our email, stuff we send to the press, on social media. It brings a unique pride to what we do.

"We entered the awards because we wanted to raise our profile. We are a construction company which builds stand-out, striking buildings.

"Going for the real top prizes made us have a good look at our company.

"I thought we had worked hard enough to get what we deserved.

"It gives people the chance to see what you do. It also helps you keep customers as well. It is important you keep working hard to keep yourselves ahead.

"It has reinforced our strength in Shropshire in the last 12 months and it gives you the confidence to stand a bit taller and prouder.

"The perfect world this year is we don't enter a single category. We sit there, go and judge someone, and give them the benefit of what we have learnt."

Mr Owen was speaking at the launch of the awards which will be held at the Telford International Centre on June 12.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the awards, there will be events held throughout the day, including a breakfast meeting, conference and exhibition before the awards ceremony itself.

Award categories include Company of the Year, Champion of Champions, Best Application of Digital Innovation, Apprenticeships, Environmental Innovation, Workplace Health and Wellbeing, Business in the Community, Technology, Enterprise and Innovation, Best Manufacturer, International Trade through Export, Outstanding Customer Service, Best New Business (1-5 employees), Best New Business (6+ employees), Best Small Business (1-5 employees), Best Small Business (6+ employees), Business and School Engagement (1-5 employees), Business and School Engagement (6+ employees), and The John Clayton Award.

The shortlist of finalists will be announced on April 30 and judging will take place in the week commencing May 11.

For more details visit www.shropshirebusinessawards.co.uk