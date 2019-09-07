New Next store opening next week at Telford Centre Fashion Quarter

The 30,000 sq ft store, in Telford Shopping Centre's Fashion Quarter, will offer customers increased fashion and homeware product ranges, as well as a Costa Coffee concession.

To celebrate the opening, customers have the opportunity to win a £250 shopping spree at the new Next store, plus one-to-one professional advice from a personal stylist.

The new store will be the first opening of an exciting line up in the new Telford Centre Fashion Quarter.

Further openings are planned before Christmas, including a 16,000sq ft New Look on September 26, and larger H&M and River Island stores by November.

Glynn Morrow, manager at Telford Centre, said: “The Fashion Quarter development is a very exciting part of Telford Centre’s £55m redevelopment and expansion programme which is bringing a bigger and better fashion offer to customers.

"We are very excited to have the new larger Next as part of the new Fashion Quarter line up and the enhanced experience this offers customers.”

Twenty new jobs will be created with the opening of the new Next store.

For full details of the competition, including how to enter, visit telfordcentre.com/whats-on/competitions