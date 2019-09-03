Jobs at risk as closure of Telford potato firm confirmed

The final day of production at Swancote Foods, based at Hortonwood 7, will be September 20.

Confirmation of its closure follows a 30-day period of consultation with its employees.

The business, which is believed to employ dozens of people in Telford, produces processed potatoes for the food manufacturing sector and is owned by parent company Produce Investments Ltd (PI).

PI said it will seek to redeploy as many employees as possible into alternative roles across the group.

A statement on behalf of PI said: "The early conclusion of the consultation period has been recommended by staff representatives in order to give all employees as much time as possible to begin practical preparations for the future.

"Management at PI will seek to redeploy as many employees as possible into suitable alternative roles across the group and to facilitate outplacement and training support for all at Swancote.

"The board of PI confirmed that this has been a very difficult decision and that the business has been operating at a loss for several years, with the underlying performance remaining unsustainable."

Group chief executive, Angus Armstrong, paid tribute to all Swancote employees for the professional way they have conducted themselves throughout this "difficult process".