Telford-based Filtermist completes Kerstar purchase

Established in 1960, Kerstar produces a range of cleaners, including ATEX-accredited machines for use in explosion risk environments, from its facility in Northampton, exporting to more than 19 countries worldwide through a network of approved distributors.

UK customers consist of resellers and end-users involved in food production, engineering, aerospace, power generation, local authorities and cleaning. It also provides an aftersales service throughout the country.

“The opportunity to add Kerstar to our portfolio offered a very interesting proposition for us,” said Filtermist International CEO James Stansfield.

“Its products are used by a number of our existing customers in a range of industrial sectors so are a perfect addition to our offer. The firm also has a presence in some markets that we’re not currently active in, so offer a good opportunity to cross-sell expertise and services from our other business units.

“Kerstar already has established routes to global markets and we will be expanding this side of the business using our own channels and exporting experience.”

This is the third acquisition Filtermist has completed so far this year, previously acquiring the DCS Group of companies in January and recently announcing a deal to purchase the assets of Carter Environmental Engineers’ Air Services Division.

“Acquisitions play a key role in our wider group strategic growth plans,” said James.

“This strategy is being rolled out worldwide; Filtermist is part of Absolent Group which recently announced two acquisitions of its own – Montreal-based fume extraction specialist Diversitech Inc and Jeven Global OY, a market leader in commercial kitchen ventilation based in Finland.

Advertising

“Absolent Group has identified six air filtration ‘platforms’, which offer significant potential for growth and all acquisitions are designed to support our strategic objectives.”

Kerstar’s previous owners, Andrey and Tom Starcevic, will be on call for a period after the acquisition to assist with the handover and all other employees will be retained in their existing positions.

Tom added: “Kerstar has been a family firm for almost 60 years and, in that time, the business has grown significantly and achieved a huge amount. We are very pleased to have found a buyer that is willing to invest in the firm to ensure it continues to grow and we wish Filtermist every success in the future.”