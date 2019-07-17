Telford firm offering apprenticeships

Hitachi Capital will offer 20 apprenticeships across the country, including some in Shropshire, as part of its Gamechangers programme.

Through a year-long programme combining career insight, interactive assessments and long-term career mentoring, Gamechangers will improve access for school-leavers whose location, background or circumstances mean they may not be aware of career opportunities in financial services.

All places are offered at Living Wage and carry recognised qualifications.

Kiru Raguraman, director of employee and customer engagement at Hitachi Capital, said: "Gamechangers is our contribution to addressing social mobility constraints in our communities and we are delighted to partner with Visionpath on this important programme. Through Gamechangers, we look forward to supporting and welcoming young people from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to our organisation.”

Gamechangers launches in September 2019. Apprentices will be taken on in Telford, Leeds, Newbury, Staines, and Trowbridge in Summer 2020.