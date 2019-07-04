National award for Shropshire home care provider

Radfield Home Care, which has its head office based in Shrewsbury, has been awarded Emerging Franchisor of the Year 2019 by the British Franchise Association.

The care provider specialises in companionship, care and wellbeing services to enrich lives and enable independence at home for older people.

Radfield was established Shrewsbury by brother and sister team Alex Green and Dr Hannah Mackechnie over 10 years ago.

The Radfield Home Care franchise opportunity was created for others to replicate in their local community just three years ago, with now 13 franchise offices across the UK.

Specialising in private care at home services for the UK’s ageing population, Radfield was selected by the judges due to its demonstrable franchise support systems, ethical business model and community involvement – beating numerous other franchise brands to the accolade.

Founder and franchisor, Dr Hannah MacKechnie said: “I’m so proud that Radfield has been recognised at the UK’s most prestigious franchising awards.

“When we began franchising just two-and-a-half years ago, we knew we had spent the time over the past eight years to develop a strong, rewarding and successful opportunity for franchise partners – but this recognition is the icing on the cake and acts as a seal of approval for our current and future franchise partners.

“This would not have been possible without our fantastic support team that help make our franchise partners’ goals a reality. They are all experts in their field and have the experience, knowledge and expertise to guide our franchise partners to success.

“With this prestigious industry award and ongoing investment into developing our services, we only look forward to supporting more franchise partners in the coming months.”

In order to be shortlisted for the award, Radfield Home Care’s franchise model went through rigorous rounds of judging, questions and answers to be narrowed down to one of three finalists.

During this process, HSBC’s head of franchising and awards judge, Andrew Brattesani said: “Radfield Home Care is a great example of showing how a business can scale and help the community. Ran for over 30 years as a small business before becoming a franchise, the company started franchising in 2016 and has scaled up with the customer at heart.”

The awards dinner took place on June 27, at the Vox Conference Centre, Resorts World, Birmingham.