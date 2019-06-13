Menu

Public consultation to be held over plans for major sites in Shropshire

By Aimee Jones | Shifnal | Business | Published:

The public will have their say this summer on major plans to develop a number of large sites around the county.

Shropshire Council's cabinet has now agreed to consult on its updated Local Plan Review which sets out three preferred strategic sites - the former Ironbridge Power Station, Clive Barracks at Tern Hill and RAF Cosford.

A controversial fourth option - plans for about 3,000 homes and 50 hectares of employment land near Tong, off Junction 3 of the M54 - is still being considered.

At the authority's cabinet meeting yesterday, a number of councillors asked for the fourth option to be removed, but planning policy and strategic manager, Adrian Cooper, said the council will await further information before a final decision is made.

The greenbelt land is a request from the Black Country which has said it does not have enough land to fulfil its housing and employment needs.

A 10-week public consultation is due to run from July to September.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

