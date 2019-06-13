Advertising
Public consultation to be held over plans for major sites in Shropshire
The public will have their say this summer on major plans to develop a number of large sites around the county.
Shropshire Council's cabinet has now agreed to consult on its updated Local Plan Review which sets out three preferred strategic sites - the former Ironbridge Power Station, Clive Barracks at Tern Hill and RAF Cosford.
A controversial fourth option - plans for about 3,000 homes and 50 hectares of employment land near Tong, off Junction 3 of the M54 - is still being considered.
At the authority's cabinet meeting yesterday, a number of councillors asked for the fourth option to be removed, but planning policy and strategic manager, Adrian Cooper, said the council will await further information before a final decision is made.
The greenbelt land is a request from the Black Country which has said it does not have enough land to fulfil its housing and employment needs.
A 10-week public consultation is due to run from July to September.
