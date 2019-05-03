Advertising
Shropshire Chamber Business Awards finalists announced
Four successful and well-known county businesses will be battling it out for the prestigious Company of the Year title at this year's Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.
The finalists for the 2019 competition have been revealed – and the Company of the Year competition will be a battle between Pave Aways Ltd, Shropshire Homes Ltd, Northwood Hygiene Products and Pickstock Telford Ltd.
There are 16 award categories this year – plus the John Clayton Award for outstanding contribution to the business community.
Other award categories include Business in the Community, Manufacturing, International Trade Through Export, Best Online Business, Outstanding Customer Service, and Tourism and Leisure.
Others are Technology Enterprise and Innovation, Apprenticeships, Best New Business 1-5 Employees, Best New Business 6+ Employees, Best Small Business 1-5 Employees, Best Small Business 6-20 Employees, Environmental Technology, Business and School Engagement 1-5 Employees, and Business and School Engagement 6+ Employees.
The winners be announced at an Oscars-style ceremony at Telford International Centre on June 14.
Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: "It is a very exciting time for the shortlist panel and the chamber.
"We have been overwhelmed by the quality of entries this year.
"Everybody who has entered should hold themselves in the highest regards in terms of the effort they have put in to raise their profile and shout out about the quality of their business.
"However, only four companies can be shortlisted in each category to go onto the next stage.
"For those who haven't been shortlisted I wish them all the success in the future."
This year's guest speaker at the awards ceremony will be Mo Chaudry who was raised in Shropshire and has become one of the richest and most successful Asian businessmen in the UK.
Mr Sheehan added: "This is the 19th year of celebrating Shropshire business success.
"Over half the seats have already gone and with limited availability I would encourage businesses to come along and be a part of the biggest celebration of the year in Shropshire for business success."
FULL LIST OF FINALISTS:
COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Pave Aways Ltd
Shropshire Homes Ltd
Northwood Hygiene Products
Pickstock Telford Ltd
BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY
Reconomy
Aico Ltd
Nick Jones Wealth Planning
Pickstock Telford Ltd
BEST MANUFACTURER
Mail Solutions UK Ltd
Fitsco Industries Ltd
Bridgnorth Aluminium Ltd
Northwood Hygiene Products
INTERNATIONAL TRADE THROUGH EXPORT
Cooking Marvellous Ltd
Fabdec
Morris Lubricants
bizz buzz Cultural Intelligence Coaching and Training
BEST ONLINE
Alternative Meats
Teamson UK Ltd
GWR Fasteners Ltd
The Gift Experience
OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE
Pure Telecom
Galliers Homes
SBM Digital Systems Ltd
Eaton Manor Country Estate
TOURISM LEISURE & HOSPITALITY
The Shrewsbury Club
Morris Leisure
Shropshire Festivals Ltd
Love2Stay, part of Salop Leisure Ltd
TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE & INNOVATION
Network Telecom
Reconomy
Derwen College
Six Ticks Ltd
APPRENTICESHIPS
Furrows Group
Aico Ltd
Connexis Ltd
McPhillips Wellington Ltd
BEST NEW BUSINESS 1-5
3D Printz Ltd
XscapeNow!
The HR Dept (Shropshire)
Sarah Belcher Events Ltd
BEST NEW BUSINESS 6+
Bar Incognito
Planet Doughnut Ltd
Lower House Equine Clinic
Astar Homecare Services Ltd
BEST SMALL BUSINESS 1-5
Purple Frog Systems Ltd
Gee 7 Wealth Management
invisiFRAME
Iron and Fire Ltd
BEST SMALL BUSINESS 6-20
Pure Telecom
Hospital Direct (Marketing)
Fitsco Industries Ltd
Classic Additions Ltd
ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATION
Staysafe PPE Ltd
Sirane Ltd
Bridgnorth Aluminium Ltd
Border Hardwood Ltd
BUSINESS AND SCHOOL ENGAGEMENT 1-5
Shropshire 3D Print Ltd
Global Freight Services Ltd
J&PR
Fraggleworks Ltd
BUSINESS AND SCHOOL ENGAGEMENT 6+
Re-Assure Ltd
Dyke Yaxley
Aico Ltd
Dodd Group
