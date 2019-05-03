Shropshire Chamber Business Awards finalists announced

The finalists for the 2019 competition have been revealed – and the Company of the Year competition will be a battle between Pave Aways Ltd, Shropshire Homes Ltd, Northwood Hygiene Products and Pickstock Telford Ltd.

There are 16 award categories this year – plus the John Clayton Award for outstanding contribution to the business community.

Other award categories include Business in the Community, Manufacturing, International Trade Through Export, Best Online Business, Outstanding Customer Service, and Tourism and Leisure.

Others are Technology Enterprise and Innovation, Apprenticeships, Best New Business 1-5 Employees, Best New Business 6+ Employees, Best Small Business 1-5 Employees, Best Small Business 6-20 Employees, Environmental Technology, Business and School Engagement 1-5 Employees, and Business and School Engagement 6+ Employees.

The winners be announced at an Oscars-style ceremony at Telford International Centre on June 14.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: "It is a very exciting time for the shortlist panel and the chamber.

"We have been overwhelmed by the quality of entries this year.

"Everybody who has entered should hold themselves in the highest regards in terms of the effort they have put in to raise their profile and shout out about the quality of their business.

Advertising

"However, only four companies can be shortlisted in each category to go onto the next stage.

"For those who haven't been shortlisted I wish them all the success in the future."

This year's guest speaker at the awards ceremony will be Mo Chaudry who was raised in Shropshire and has become one of the richest and most successful Asian businessmen in the UK.

Mr Sheehan added: "This is the 19th year of celebrating Shropshire business success.

Advertising

"Over half the seats have already gone and with limited availability I would encourage businesses to come along and be a part of the biggest celebration of the year in Shropshire for business success."

FULL LIST OF FINALISTS:

COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Pave Aways Ltd

Shropshire Homes Ltd

Northwood Hygiene Products

Pickstock Telford Ltd

BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY

Reconomy

Aico Ltd

Nick Jones Wealth Planning

Pickstock Telford Ltd

BEST MANUFACTURER

Mail Solutions UK Ltd

Fitsco Industries Ltd

Bridgnorth Aluminium Ltd

Northwood Hygiene Products

INTERNATIONAL TRADE THROUGH EXPORT

Cooking Marvellous Ltd

Fabdec

Morris Lubricants

bizz buzz Cultural Intelligence Coaching and Training

BEST ONLINE

Alternative Meats

Teamson UK Ltd

GWR Fasteners Ltd

The Gift Experience

OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE

Pure Telecom

Galliers Homes

SBM Digital Systems Ltd

Eaton Manor Country Estate

TOURISM LEISURE & HOSPITALITY

The Shrewsbury Club

Morris Leisure

Shropshire Festivals Ltd

Love2Stay, part of Salop Leisure Ltd

TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE & INNOVATION

Network Telecom

Reconomy

Derwen College

Six Ticks Ltd

APPRENTICESHIPS

Furrows Group

Aico Ltd

Connexis Ltd

McPhillips Wellington Ltd

BEST NEW BUSINESS 1-5

3D Printz Ltd

XscapeNow!

The HR Dept (Shropshire)

Sarah Belcher Events Ltd

BEST NEW BUSINESS 6+

Bar Incognito

Planet Doughnut Ltd

Lower House Equine Clinic

Astar Homecare Services Ltd

BEST SMALL BUSINESS 1-5

Purple Frog Systems Ltd

Gee 7 Wealth Management

invisiFRAME

Iron and Fire Ltd

BEST SMALL BUSINESS 6-20

Pure Telecom

Hospital Direct (Marketing)

Fitsco Industries Ltd

Classic Additions Ltd

ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATION

Staysafe PPE Ltd

Sirane Ltd

Bridgnorth Aluminium Ltd

Border Hardwood Ltd

BUSINESS AND SCHOOL ENGAGEMENT 1-5

Shropshire 3D Print Ltd

Global Freight Services Ltd

J&PR

Fraggleworks Ltd

BUSINESS AND SCHOOL ENGAGEMENT 6+

Re-Assure Ltd

Dyke Yaxley

Aico Ltd

Dodd Group