Four flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport and two Dubai routes heavily delayed after UAE temporarily shuts airspace

Flights to Middle Eastern destinations are yet again disrupted at Birmingham Airport today as the war continues.

The UAE authorities temporarily closed the country's airspace today, as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews due to incoming threats from Iran.

Residents of Dubai and Doha in Qatar, awoke to the sound of explosions as air defences worked to intercept new waves of incoming Iranian fire.

The Authority stated that the decision was taken to close the airspace following a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, and in full coordination with relevant national and international authorities.

Birmingham Airport. (Photo: Sunil Midda)

The country’s General Civil Aviation Authority said earlier that the move was only temporary amid rapidly shifting security developments in the area.

The airspace has since re-opened and operations are continuing as normal, but there will be a knock-on effect.

The authority has advised passengers to contact their respective airlines in order to remain up to date with the latest information regarding their flight schedules.

The snap announcement on its airspace showed the balancing act Emirati authorities face in trying to keep their long-haul carriers, Emirates and Etihad, flying as Iranian attacks continue to target the country.

It comes after missiles and drones rained on the United Arab Emirates on Monday, killing one civilian. It also disrupted Dubai Airport as the drones hit a fuel tank sparking a fire.

Listed below are the flights that are disrupted at Birmingham Airport today. A flight to and from Dubai is still expected to operate today, but both are heavily delayed.

Departures

7:40 to Doha - cancelled

13:40 to Dubai - delayed, estimated 18:30

20:50 to Dubai - cancelled

Arrivals

6:10 from Doha - cancelled

11:40 from Dubai - delayed, expected 15:54

18:45 from Dubai - cancelled

Iran has kept up strikes on the UAE since war erupted in the Middle East, disrupting commercial air travel and targeting energy installations on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks have piled economic pressure on the oil-rich country, which also serves as a hub for international travel.