More flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport amid airline strike and Met Office weather warnings

Two flights to and from Doha and Dubai are cancelled at Birmingham Airport today as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

Flights to the destinations have been impacted at the West Midlands hub since the war began.

Today there are added flight cancellations at the airport due to an airline strike and the Met Office issuing wind weather warnings.

Lufthansa has cancelled flights as its pilots, represented by the VC union, are staging a two-day strike from Thursday over an ongoing dispute regarding pensions.

The industrial action will affect Lufthansa Cargo AG and Lufthansa passenger flights departing from German airports from 12.01am on 12 March and 11:59pm on 13 March.

Birmingham International Airport. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Today flights to and from Munich and Frankfurt at Birmingham Airport have been axed. VC President Andreas Pinheiro expressed regret over the escalation, saying that the company is unwilling to discuss substantial improvements to the pension scheme.

Adding to the woes, there are yellow weather warnings for wind issued in the UK today which will affect flights.

A flight to and from the Isle of Man at Birmingham Airport has been cancelled. The Met Office has issued the weather warning for Northern Ireland and this is likely affecting flights to the Isle of Man, located in the middle of the northern Irish Sea.

The Northern Ireland weather warning is in place until 12pm today. The warning reads: "Southwesterly winds are expected to gust between 40 and 50 mph across much of Northern Ireland during Thursday morning.

"There is potential for many areas to see a short period when gusts may reach 50-60 mph accompanied by heavy rain. Winds easing from the west during the late morning."

Listed below are the cancelled flights at Birmingham Airport today.

Departures

07:40 to Doha - cancelled

08:30 to Isle of Man - cancelled

10:45 to Munich - cancelled

13:25 to Frankfurt - cancelled

20:50 to Dubai - cancelled

Arrivals