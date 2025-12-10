More than 11,00 bottles of common blood pressure medication recalled due to 'suspected contamination'

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has withdrawn more than 11,000 bottles of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, sold under the brand name Ziac.

The move follows a notice from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said tablets may have been mixed with a different medicine during production.

Ziac is commonly prescribed to help manage high blood pressure. It works by slowing the heart rate and helping it maintain a steady rhythm.

During routine checks, manufacturers found trace amounts of ezetimibe – a cholesterol-lowering drug – in reserve samples of the medication.

Although ezetimibe is not considered dangerous in small quantities, it is not intended to be taken alongside Ziac unless specifically prescribed.

The recall was issued on 1 December and designated as a Class III recall, meaning the affected product is unlikely to cause harm.

The recall applies to 2.5mg and 6.25mg tablets sold in 30-count, 100-count and 500-count bottles (NDC numbers 68462-878-30, 68462-878-01 and 68462-878-05).

The impacted batches have expiry dates ranging from November 2025 to May 2026.

While the FDA has not issued specific instructions for patients, health professionals advise anyone who believes they have an affected bottle to contact their doctor or pharmacist.

Pharmacies may also be able to help with returning the medication and arranging replacements or refunds.