Film makers and youth theatre group back Blood Bikes for Christmas

Blood Bikes is a 100 per cent volunteer-run charity, providing a free courier service to the NHS and delivering blood samples, plasma, donated human milk, and documents all over the country.

After being approached by the charity, Bitesize Youth Theatre has joined forces with Oswestry-based Rocking Horse Media to help raise awareness of all that Blood Bikes does.

“With limited opportunity for fundraising during the winter months, I like to produce an annual Christmas video to maintain awareness of the free essential service we offer to the NHS,” said Phil Hackney, a local rider for Blood Bikes.

But this year Phil wanted to take the production for one special scene up a notch and so he reached out to Rocking Horse and Bitesize. The theatre group’s usual performance space was transformed into a film set, and the budding young stars got stuck in.

“Our young actors loved being involved in this worthwhile project to raise awareness of Blood Bikes and gained valuable screen experience from the super team at Rocking Horse Media,” said Linda Griffiths from Bitesize.

Bitesize Youth Theatre with Gareth Thomas of Rocking Horse Media. Photo: AC Creative

Phil thanked both Rocking Horse and Bitesize for their tremendous efforts to help the cause.

"It was very special to be part of the collaborative effort between Bitesize Youth Theatre and Rocking Horse Media,” he said.”The children had previously rehearsed tirelessly resulting in a perfect humorous performance expertly captured by the team at Rocking Horse Media. The script was brought to life beautifully."

Gareth Thomas of Rocking Horse added: "There is no greater feeling than watching young people embrace their first on set experience and to bear witness to the confidence that grows within them as they learn and improve in industry surroundings. We were very happy to support such a worthwhile cause."

For more information, visit www.bloodbikes.wales

Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit shropshirestar.com/subscribe for our Black Friday offer.