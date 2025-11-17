Make-up artist Liza Davies, from Telford, has been diagnosed with cancer at 43 - having already battled the disease when she was 30.

She has said she has been putting on “a brave face” for her kids, but that cancer is “back with a vengeance”.

Liza is undergoing chemotherapy every week for 22 weeks, but she has been told she can only have so much this time and her limit is reached. Medics say she cannot have radiotherapy again.

With UK options limited, Liza and her loved ones are trying to raise up to £33,000 for her to receive a “revolutionary” immunotherapy treatment in Germany.

More than £13,000 has been raised already.

Liza Davies, 43, is battling breast cancer

Liza said: “My breast cancer is back, and it’s back with a vengeance.

“I put on a brave face and face the world. I have to. We have four kids. Two are older and understand more - and have been fab. The other two are perhaps too young to understand.

“I have been diagnosed with Stage 3 triple negative breast cancer that has spread to my lymph nodes, so who knows what’s going on right now!

“This is my second battle with this disease, being just 30 the first time around.

“I am asking for as much help as you give. No donation is too small and will be gratefully received with such heart felt love and desperation.

“I am looking to raise as much money as I can as I am hoping to go to Germany for revolutionary life changing treatment to cure this disease and prevent it coming back ever again. The success rate is amazing.

Liza Davies undergoing cancer treatment

“It’s an immunotherapy that’s not here (in the UK). I am looking at having a double mastectomy and my lymph nodes removed, however this does not mean your breast cancer cannot become secondary elsewhere.

“Even if you have no breast or no lymph nodes the cells can still spread to other parts of your body becoming secondary. This is why this treatment is so important to me and my family.

“The treatment is between £28,000 and £33,000, which we just do not have at all or I’d genuinely not be asking.

“So if you can help in any way, I’d be so grateful and can’t thank you enough for helping me and my family beat this horrendous disease!

“All I want is to see my children grow up and hopefully see the same with some grandchildren.”